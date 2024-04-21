Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,714 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of D stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

