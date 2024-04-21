MontVue Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.88 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,783,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $161.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

