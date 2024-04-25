iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
