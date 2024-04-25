Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 800,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 7,154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 774,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

