Cwm LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

