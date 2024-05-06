CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 0.1 %
CSPCY stock opened at C$3.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.24. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.08.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Metal Stocks Setting Up for Double-Digit Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.