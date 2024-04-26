Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells 21,323 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

GALT stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galectin Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.