LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LCII opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

