Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.3 million-$85.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.4 million.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.32.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
