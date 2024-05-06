Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 909.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
