Traeger (COOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Traeger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COOK

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.