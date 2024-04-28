Reviewing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Business Financial Services and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 ACNB 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. ACNB has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. Given ACNB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $226.24 million 1.26 $37.03 million $4.34 7.89 ACNB $115.08 million 2.53 $31.69 million $3.46 9.87

This table compares First Business Financial Services and ACNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Business Financial Services pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 15.48% 13.72% 1.09% ACNB 24.98% 11.18% 1.23%

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats ACNB on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.