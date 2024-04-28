SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRU.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.55.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

