5,000 Shares in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Transcat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $213,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 118.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock worth $900,023 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $116.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $969.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

