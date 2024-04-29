6,388 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,009 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,019 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,758 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,355,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,083,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

