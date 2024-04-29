Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
ALGS stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.34. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. Research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
