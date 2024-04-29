Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALGS stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.34. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. Research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

