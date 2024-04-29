Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1865 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.21.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nokian Renkaat Oyj
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.