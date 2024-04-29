Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1865 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.