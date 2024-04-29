Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $526.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $435.49 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.84.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

