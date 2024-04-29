Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

