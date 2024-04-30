12,832 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,714 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,929 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,801,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.54.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

