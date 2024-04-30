187 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Lennox International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.0 %

LII opened at $477.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.51 and a 12-month high of $501.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

