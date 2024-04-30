GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $79,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after buying an additional 164,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $136.16. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

