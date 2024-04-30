Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $873,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NewMarket by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU opened at $535.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $387.16 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

