Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.7 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.58. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

