8,000 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after buying an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after buying an additional 40,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

