Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $635.17 million, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,649 shares of company stock valued at $920,392 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.