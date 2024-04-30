Financial Comparison: Aris Mining (ARMN) vs. Its Competitors

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aris Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -48.03% -2.39% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 900 3347 4133 103 2.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 221.67%. Given Aris Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 207.50 Aris Mining Competitors $1.54 billion -$76.29 million 5.25

Aris Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.