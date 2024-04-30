Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

