Pason Systems (PSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Pason Systems to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.65 million.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSI opened at C$16.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.49.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSI

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.