Raymond James & Associates Acquires 39,682 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 283,809 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $131,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.7 %

FSM opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

