Reddit (RDDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Reddit Stock Performance
Shares of Reddit stock opened at 46.28 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 52-week low of 37.35 and a 52-week high of 74.90.
Insider Activity at Reddit
In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 over the last 90 days.
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
