Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 162.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 7,154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 774,792 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.