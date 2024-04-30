Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 679,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 103,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 12,343.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPH stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.83 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

