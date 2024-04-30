Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLTW. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TLTW opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.