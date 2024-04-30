Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,877 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

