Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 72,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 234,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

