Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,794 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

