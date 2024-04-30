Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $261.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $174.17 and a 52-week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.