Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Picton Property Income Stock Performance
LON:PCTN opened at GBX 65.56 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.25. The stock has a market cap of £357.44 million, a P/E ratio of -441.33 and a beta of 0.42. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.40 ($1.01).
Picton Property Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Picton Property Income
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.