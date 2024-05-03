Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,854. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

