Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at $24,572,968.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Up 4.5 %

CVNA stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $124.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

