American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ARL stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
