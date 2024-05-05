American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

ARL stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.