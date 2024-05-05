Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,082 shares of company stock valued at $114,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 285,790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.