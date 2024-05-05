Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EGBN stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,082 shares of company stock valued at $114,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
