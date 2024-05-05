Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.59 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $86.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

