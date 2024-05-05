Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 6.7%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 6.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Malayan Banking Berhad
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.