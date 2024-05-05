Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 6.7%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

