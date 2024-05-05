PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

