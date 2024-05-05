StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.