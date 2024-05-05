Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Tabcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0116 per share. This is an increase from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.15%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

