Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

