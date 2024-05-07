Admiral Group plc (ADM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 52 on June 7th

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,735 ($34.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,434.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.20. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,010 ($25.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,870 ($36.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,716.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,639.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,961 ($37.20) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

